Abstract

E-bike sharing is considered a new mode of transport that is rapidly developing in China. In order to better understand the factors affecting the intention to use e-bike sharing, this study is based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB) and the technology acceptance model (TAM) and added the variable of policy support. A sample of 441 respondents in a small city in China was collected to analyze residents' intention on e-bike sharing usage. The results show that the research model can explain well residents' intention to use shared e-bikes. Perceived ease of use, perceived usefulness, attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control have direct positive effects on the intention to use shared e-bikes. Among them, the perceived ease of use has the greatest impact on the intention to use shared e-bikes. Moreover, policy support has an indirect positive influence on the intention to use shared e-bikes through partial mediation of attitude and subjective norms. Finally, some strategies to promote e-bike sharing are proposed. This study can provide a better understanding of the acceptance of e-bike sharing and the strategy for promoting e-bike sharing in urban transportation.

