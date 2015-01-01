SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

López-Caudana E, Ruiz S, Calixto A, Nájera B, Castro D, Romero D, Luna J, Vargas V, Legorreta I, Lara-Prieto V, Caratozzolo P, Membrillo-Hernández J. Sustainability 2022; 14(9): e4931.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su14094931

unavailable

The uncertainty of the occurrence of a disaster is greater in places such as Mexico City, a city with one of the largest seismic activities in the world. This leads to a growing need for the population to be better educated in the application of security protocols. Challenge-Based Learning (CBL) is a didactic technique that brings students closer to real situations with the aim of developing the skills required to apply their knowledge in the design, study, and implementation of a solution to a given challenge. In this report, the authors apply this teaching technique to create a system capable of helping civil protection personnel monitor, guide, and record crucial data in an emergency. All of this is achieved through a web administrator and using route planning algorithms hosted within a cloud server to provide the user with an efficient route in real time. The result was a working prototype that performs these tasks. After several tests, the prototype showed the suitability of the system. Educating to prevent is essential to reduce the number of deaths in a disaster. CBL is a suitable technique for developing the necessary skills and integrating multidisciplinary knowledge.


assistance system; Challenge-Based Learning (CBL); disasters; educational innovation; evacuation system; higher education; ICT; Socially Oriented Interdisciplinary STEM Education; Tec21

