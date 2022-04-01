Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Burns to one or both hands can impact how a person interacts with the world around them. Research regarding the specific impact of hand burn injuries and the experiences of individuals who have sustained hand burn injuries remains limited.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to explore the lived experiences of people with severe hand burn injuries, including their return to daily activities.



METHODS: This study used an interpretive description approach, incorporating 23 semi-structured interviews with people who had sustained severe hand burn injuries.



RESULTS: A major theme, "changes over time ", was identified and reflected the progressive nature of the experience over time. This was present in all three sub-themes: physical recovery, activities of daily living recovery, and psychosocial impact. Participants described a dual process of managing the recovery of the burn injury and burn rehabilitation interventions, whilst simultaneously learning to live with their injury and finding ways to engage in their occupations to the best of their abilities.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS OF KEY FINDINGS: The findings of the study suggest that burns recovery could be described in terms of performance rather than impairment and needs to be continuously monitored overtime.

