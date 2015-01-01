Abstract

Individuals with homonymous visual field loss (HVFL) fail to perceive visual information that falls within the blind portions of their visual field. This places additional burden on memory to represent information in their blind visual field, which may make visual changes in the scene more difficult to detect. Failing to detect changes could have serious implications in the context of driving. A change blindness driving simulator experiment was conducted with individuals with HVFL (n = 17) and in those with normal vision (NV; n = 16) where changes (pedestrians appearing) were triggered based on the driver's gaze location. Gaze was used to ensure that the location of the change was visible before and after the change occurred. There were wide individual differences in both vision groups, ranging from no change blindness to more than 33% of events. Those with HVFL had more change blindness than those with NV (16.7% vs. 6.3%, p < 0.001) and more change blindness to pedestrians appearing in their blind than seeing hemifield (34.6% vs. 10.4%, p < 0.001). Further, there was more change blindness for events appearing in the seeing hemifield for those with HVFL than normal vision (p = 0.023). These results suggest that individuals with HVFL may be more susceptible to failures of awareness, such as change blindness, than individuals with normal vision. Increased risk for failures of awareness may result in motor vehicle crashes where the driver fails to notice the other road user (looked-but-failed-to-see incidents).

