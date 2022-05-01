|
Calegaro VC, Ramos-Lima LF, Hoffmann MS, Zoratto G, Kerber N, Costa FCD, Picinin VD, Köchler J, Rodrigues L, Maciel L, Braun LE, Girardi FL, Cecatto GO, Weber LP, Rodrigues BF, Bertolazi AN, de Oliveira JM, Negretto BL, de Mello AF. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35569607
BACKGROUND: The rise in mental health problems in the population directly or indirectly because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is a major concern. The aim of this study was to investigate and compare independent predictors of symptoms of stress, anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Brazilians one month after the implementation of measures of social distancing.
Depression; Anxiety; COVID-19; Pandemic; Post-traumatic; Stress disorders