Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the most common form of violence worldwide and contributes substantially to the global burden of mental health problems. The Lancet Psychiatry Commission on intimate partner violence and mental health met to consider progress in reducing the prevalence of IPV and associated mental health harms, and to establish a roadmap for strengthening responses across mental health services, research, and policy. Mental health care is delivered predominantly through primary care globally, but the relationship between IPV and severe mental health problems, and how best to address IPV within secondary mental health care, have been neglected. We therefore focus mainly on the changes needed to address IPV within secondary mental health care. Our focus on mental health is pragmatic rather than exclusionary, and we also recognise the need for broader change across multiple disciplines, systems, and institutions.

