Abstract

A recent Editorial in The Lancet Psychiatry highlighted the global persistence of conversion therapy, which attempts to change LGBTQ+ people's sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression (SOGIE). The consensus among the global psychiatric community is that conversion therapies are harmful, increasing risks for mental health disorders and suicide. In China, conversion therapy continues to be practiced, affecting many of the LGBTQ+ people who live there.



Homophobia remains prevalent in China due to deeply rooted heteronormativity and filial expectations of heterosexual marriage and childbearing. Despite the fact that the country decriminalised same-sex sexual activities in 1997, and officially depathologised homosexuality in 2001, same-sex sexual behaviour was rated as "mostly wrong" or "always wrong" by 79-90% respondents of the Chinese General Social Survey in the past decade.



The lack of acceptance of LGBTQ+ populations has cultivated the growth of conversion therapy in China. A 2014 national survey by Beijing LGBT+ and collaborators3

showed that 9·1% of the 1653 LGBTQ+ respondents had considered conversion therapy. The primary motives were pressure from family (22·6%), social conformity (21·8%), and distress with being LGBTQ+ (15·0%). None of the 18 interviewed respondents who received conversion therapy changed their sexual orientation, and 33·3% reported psychosocial difficulties after therapy...

