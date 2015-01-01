|
Li G, Qin S, Lu H, Santtila P, Hall BJ. Lancet Psychiatry 2022; 9(6): e25.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35569506
A recent Editorial in The Lancet Psychiatry highlighted the global persistence of conversion therapy, which attempts to change LGBTQ+ people's sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression (SOGIE). The consensus among the global psychiatric community is that conversion therapies are harmful, increasing risks for mental health disorders and suicide. In China, conversion therapy continues to be practiced, affecting many of the LGBTQ+ people who live there.
Language: en