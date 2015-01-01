|
Maghsoodi S, Vafadoost Z. Addict. Health 2022; 14(1): 44-51.
(Copyright © 2022, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)
35573765
BACKGROUND: Addiction is one of the most important problems of the present century that can be the basis of many social and family problems. Addiction severely affects the physical and mental health and lifestyle of addicted people and sometimes leads to suicide. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between health-promoting lifestyle and suicidal ideation in addicted women.
Addiction; Women; Suicidal ideation; Life style