Abstract

BACKGROUND: Addiction is one of the most important problems of the present century that can be the basis of many social and family problems. Addiction severely affects the physical and mental health and lifestyle of addicted people and sometimes leads to suicide. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between health-promoting lifestyle and suicidal ideation in addicted women.



METHODS: In this descriptive-correlational study, the statistical population included all addicted women who referred to psychiatric hospitals in Kerman, Iran, in 2020, among whom 118 people were selected using convenience sampling method. Data were collected using Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) (1974) and were analyzed using Spearman's correlation coefficient test.



FINDINGS: 44.9% of women had no suicidal ideation, 23.7% were ready to commit suicide, and 30.5% attempted suicide. There was a significant inverse relationship between health-promoting lifestyle and its components (nutrition, physical activity, health responsibility, stress management, interpersonal relationships, and spiritual growth) with suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study can have important applications in the care and rehabilitation of addicted people and reduce suicidal ideation among them. In the rehabilitation of addicted people, one of the important goals should be improving the quality of life (QOL) and lifestyle of these people.

Language: en