Abstract

BACKGROUND: Frailty increases the risk of falls, disability and death in older adults. The Cardiovascular Health Study identified a frailty phenotype (the Fried Phenotype) that was primarily based on physical domains. Instruments that incorporate additional domains (e.g., cognitive, disability or mood) may more accurately identify falls.



OBJECTIVES: The study aimed i) to evaluate the association between falls and the number of phenotypes identified by the Fried Phenotype and CFVI-20 scores and ii) to compare the strength of the association between falls and each frailty instrument.



METHODS: This study used the CFVI-20 and the Fried Phenotype and reported falls during the last twelve months. Logistic regression models, odds ratios (ORs), and ROC curves were used to identify associations and perform comparisons (p<0.05). The reporting of the study followed the Strobe guidelines.



RESULTS: This study included 1,826 individuals (mean 70.9 (SD 7.3) years old). Prevalence of pre-frailty and low vulnerability was high (72% and 69%) and comparable between frailty instruments. The number of Fried phenotypes increased the odds of having fallen in the past 12 months (OR: 1.5 to 29.5) and the CFVI-20 scores (11% increase/unit change). The CFVI-20 identified falls more accurately than the Fried Phenotype (AUC: 0.68 vs. 0.60, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The number of phenotypes and the CFVI-20 scores were associated with falls; continuous scores identified falls more accurately than categorical classifications. The CFVI-20 was more strongly associated with falls in community-dwelling older adults than the Fried Phenotype.

