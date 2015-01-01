|
Citation
|
Bazyar J, Farrokhi M, Salari A, Safarpour H, Khankeh HR. Arch. Acad. Emerg. Med. 2022; 10(1): e32.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35573710
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: To prioritize patients to provide them with proper services and also manage the scarce resources in emergencies, the use of triage systems seems to be essential. The aim of this study was to evaluate the accuracy of the existing triage systems in disasters and mass casualty incidents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disasters; Mass Casualty Incidents; Triage; Systematic review; Data Accuracy