Podlogar MC, Gutierrez PM, Osman A. Assessment 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing
35575070
The Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation (BSS) is one of the most used and empirically supported suicide risk assessment measures for behavioral health clinicians and researchers. However, the 19-item BSS is a relatively long measure and can take 5 to 10 minutes to administer. This study used Item Response Theory (IRT) techniques across two samples of mostly U.S. military service members to first identify (n(1) = 1,899) and then validate (n(2) = 757) an optimized set of the most informative BSS items.
Language: en
risk assessment; screening; BSS; IRT; SSI