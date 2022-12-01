Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite being frequently recommended, adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs) are insufficiently prescribed and used for the prehospital management of anaphylaxis.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate recent changes in the clinical features and prehospital management of food-related anaphylaxis in children.



METHODS: We retrospectively compared the clinical features of children who were hospitalized for food-related anaphylaxis in 2013 and 2018. The patients' medical records were reviewed for causative foods, triggers, location, AAI prescription, and/or use, wheezing on admission, and treatment.



RESULTS: Overall, 62 consecutive patients (43 males; median age, 5.6 years) hospitalized in 2018 were compared with 57 patients (37 males; median age, 4.3 years) hospitalized in 2013. There were no significant differences between the cohorts in age, gender, causative foods, or wheezing on admission. Cow's milk, wheat, and egg represented over half of the causative foods in both groups. Compared with 2013, the incidence of anaphylaxis decreased at home but increased at nurseries and schools in 2018. Exercise was a significantly more common trigger for anaphylaxis in 2018. Furthermore, a significant increase was observed in AAI administration by lay helpers or the patients themselves and in ambulance transportation. After admission, intramuscular adrenaline was administered to 26 patients in 2013 and 12 patients in 2018. Patients receiving prehospital adrenaline were significantly less likely to require in-hospital adrenaline injections.



CONCLUSION: Food-related anaphylaxis triggered by exercise and AAI use have increased. Hence, raising awareness and educating caregivers, patients, teachers, and medical professionals are essential for the optimal management of this disorder.

