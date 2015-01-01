Abstract

BACKGROUND: Worldwide, domestic violence (DV) is a cause of death and disability among women aged 15-49 years. In Pakistan, DV appears in different forms, and only 3.2% of women report any DV. There are various factors associated with DV against women. The data are sparse for the Balochistan province due to the under-reporting and scattered population. This research study aims to determine the factors associated with DV and the types of violence among women of reproductive age. Also, to understand the perspective of community leaders and healthcare workers (HCWs) for developing interventions for DV prevention against women of reproductive age in Quetta Balochistan.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: A sequential explanatory mixed-method (quantitative study followed by qualitative) study design will be used to fulfil the study's objectives. Women of reproductive age (15-49 years), both married and unmarried, local residents, community leaders and community HCWs of Quetta Balochistan, will be made part of the study. A structured questionnaire will be used as the quantitative tool. Focus group discussions will be conducted using a semistructured guide for the qualitative data collection. The multivariable logistic regression analysis will be performed for the quantitative part. P value ≤0.05 will be considered significant. In the qualitative part, data will be transcribed, and recurrent themes/subthemes will be developed to understand the perspective and opinion regarding DV prevention. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethical Approval was taken from Aga Khan University, Karachi, Pakistan. Informed written consent will be obtained from all participants. The article will be published after data collection and analysis in the journal to disseminate the results.

Language: en