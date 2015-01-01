|
Citation
Soomar SM, Soomar SM. BMJ Open 2022; 12(5): e057299.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35577475
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Worldwide, domestic violence (DV) is a cause of death and disability among women aged 15-49 years. In Pakistan, DV appears in different forms, and only 3.2% of women report any DV. There are various factors associated with DV against women. The data are sparse for the Balochistan province due to the under-reporting and scattered population. This research study aims to determine the factors associated with DV and the types of violence among women of reproductive age. Also, to understand the perspective of community leaders and healthcare workers (HCWs) for developing interventions for DV prevention against women of reproductive age in Quetta Balochistan.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; qualitative research; public health