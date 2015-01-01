|
Citation
|
Edouard P, Bolling C, Chapon J, Verhagen E. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2022; 8(2): e001359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35573392
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Despite our efforts to prevent injuries, experiencing an injury seems inevitable for any athlete. For instance, about two-thirds of track and field athletes sustain at least one injury during a season,1 and almost all athletes have encountered an injury during their years of practice.2 To any athlete, it is safe to say: 'An injury will occur'.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Education; Implementation; Athletics