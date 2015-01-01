Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet/lymphocyte ratio (PLR) and mean platelet volume (MPV) are markers reflecting the inflammation process that can be easily calculated in the hemogram examination. In this study, we aimed to investigate the changes in NLR, PLR and MPV values ​​in patients who attempted suicide by taking drugs.



METHODS: In total, 124 patients who were admitted to the emergency department after attempting suicide by taking drugs and who were followed up in the internal medicine department for observation purposes for 24-72 hours were included in the study. The study was retrospective and the data of the patients were recorded by scanning the hospital automation system. The NLR, PLR and MPV of the patients at the time of admission to the emergency department and at the time of discharge were evaluated and compared with each other.



RESULTS: The NLR and PLR values ​​of the patients at admission were found to be significantly higher than those values ​​at discharge. In our study, NLR and PLR values were found to be high during the period when patients attempted suicide.



CONCLUSION: The high detection of these markers of inflammation suggests that it may be a marker predictive of suicide attempt by taking medication (Tab. 4, Ref. 28).

