SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Harrell MB, Clendennen SL, Sumbe A, Case KR, Mantey DS, Swan S. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40429-022-00413-y

PMID

35573056

PMCID

PMC9078633

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The purpose of this review was to describe the state-of-the-literature on research specific to cannabis vaping among youth and young adults. RECENT FINDINGS: Out of 1801 records identified, a total of 202 articles met eligibility criteria for inclusion in this review. Most of this literature (46.0% of studies) was specific to the health effects of cannabis vaping, particularly EVALI (e-cigarette and vaping associated lung injury). Other research areas identified in the review included the etiology (24.3%) and epidemiology (24.8%) of cannabis vaping, in addition to articles on regulation (8.4%) and marketing (5.5%) of the same.

SUMMARY: Cannabis vaping is increasingly common among youth and young adults and more prevalent is settings where recreational use for adults has been legalized. The literature documents a number of negative health effects of cannabis vaping for young people, along with risk factors and reasons for the same.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40429-022-00413-y.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Regulation; Cannabis; Etiology; Health effects; Vaping

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print