Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The purpose of this review was to describe the state-of-the-literature on research specific to cannabis vaping among youth and young adults. RECENT FINDINGS: Out of 1801 records identified, a total of 202 articles met eligibility criteria for inclusion in this review. Most of this literature (46.0% of studies) was specific to the health effects of cannabis vaping, particularly EVALI (e-cigarette and vaping associated lung injury). Other research areas identified in the review included the etiology (24.3%) and epidemiology (24.8%) of cannabis vaping, in addition to articles on regulation (8.4%) and marketing (5.5%) of the same.



SUMMARY: Cannabis vaping is increasingly common among youth and young adults and more prevalent is settings where recreational use for adults has been legalized. The literature documents a number of negative health effects of cannabis vaping for young people, along with risk factors and reasons for the same.



SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40429-022-00413-y.

