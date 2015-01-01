|
Citation
|
Harrell MB, Clendennen SL, Sumbe A, Case KR, Mantey DS, Swan S. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35573056
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The purpose of this review was to describe the state-of-the-literature on research specific to cannabis vaping among youth and young adults. RECENT FINDINGS: Out of 1801 records identified, a total of 202 articles met eligibility criteria for inclusion in this review. Most of this literature (46.0% of studies) was specific to the health effects of cannabis vaping, particularly EVALI (e-cigarette and vaping associated lung injury). Other research areas identified in the review included the etiology (24.3%) and epidemiology (24.8%) of cannabis vaping, in addition to articles on regulation (8.4%) and marketing (5.5%) of the same.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; Regulation; Cannabis; Etiology; Health effects; Vaping