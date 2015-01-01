Abstract

Complete laryngotracheal separation is a rare life-threatening trauma that may occur due to road traffic accidents. Unfortunately, this injury may be missed if emergency physicians were not aware of its possibility. We present a pediatric patient who had complete laryngotracheal separation and esophageal injury caused by strangulation with a headscarf while riding a four-wheeled motorcycle. The neck on external examination showed only a ligature mark without open wounds. The injury was identified while attempting tracheostomy as the patient had a decreased oxygen saturation and was aphonic. The patient underwent complete airway reconstruction and stenting as well as low tracheostomy with complete reconstruction and anastomosis of the esophagus. The patient was decannulated after a few weeks with the vocal cords in paramedian position and no aspiration. This case demonstrates that early prompt treatment can save the patient's life and result in good functional outcomes.

