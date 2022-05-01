Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adults with dementia have a high risk of falls and fall-related injuries. A greater slowing of backward walking speed (BWS) relative to forward (FWS) has been indicated with older age, and slower BWS has been related to an increased risk of falls. Similarly, slow BWS relative to FWS has been observed in people with dementia. RESEARCH QUESTION: Is slower BWS, and slower BWS relative to FWS associated with increased risk of prospective falls in older adults with dementia? METHODS: In total, 52 women and 12 men with dementia living in nursing homes, mean age 86 years, and mean Mini-Mental State Examination score of 14.2 points were included. BWS and FWS was measured over 2.4 m, and the directional difference (DD) calculated (100*((FWS-BWS)/FWS)). Falls were followed for 6 months by review of fall incident reports in electronic medical records at nursing homes and the regional healthcare provider.



RESULTS: Altogether, 95 falls occurred with mean incidence rate 3.1 falls per person-years. Of included participants, 15 (23%) fell once, and 17 (27%) fell twice or more. In negative binomial regression analyses, greater DD was associated with lower prospective incidence fall rate ratio, IRR (IRR= 0.96, p < .001), while BWS was not (IRR= 0.04, p = .126). SIGNIFICANCE: In this study of adults with dementia, slower BWS was not associated with prospective falls. However, slower BWS relative to forward (greater DD) was associated with fewer falls, and possibly a protective response. This is novel research, yet results are promising and indicate that assessing walking speed in multiple directions may inform fall risk in adults with dementia.

