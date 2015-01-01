SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Karthikeyan R, Carrizales J, Johnson C, Mehta RK. Hum. Factors 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1177/00187208221094900

PMID

35574703

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examine the spatiotemporal dynamics of neural activity and its correlates in heart rate and its variability (HR/HRV) during a fatiguing visuospatial working memory task.

BACKGROUND: The neural and physiological drivers of fatigue are complex, coupled, and poorly understood. Investigations that combine the fidelity of neural indices and the field-readiness of physiological measures can facilitate measurements of fatigue states in operational settings.

METHOD: Sixteen healthy adults, balanced by sex, completed a 60-minute fatiguing visuospatial working memory task. Changes in task performance, subjective measures of effort and fatigue, cerebral hemodynamics, and HR/HRV were analyzed. Peak brain activation, functional and effective connections within relevant brain networks were contrasted against spectral and temporal features of HR/HRV.

RESULTS: Task performance elicited increased neural activation in regions responsible for maintaining working memory capacity. With the onset of time-on-task effects, resource utilization was seen to increase beyond task-relevant networks. Over time, functional connections in the prefrontal cortex were seen to weaken, with changes in the causal relationships between key regions known to drive working memory. HR/HRV indices were seen to closely follow activity in the prefrontal cortex.

CONCLUSION: This investigation provided a window into the neurophysiological underpinnings of working memory under the time-on-task effect. HR/HRV was largely shown to mirror changes in cortical networks responsible for working memory, therefore supporting the possibility of unobtrusive state recognition under ecologically valid conditions. APPLICATIONS: Findings here can inform the development of a fieldable index for cognitive fatigue.


Language: en

Keywords

performance; heart rate variability; fNIRS; n-back; neuroergonomics

