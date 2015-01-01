|
Citation
|
Bhavsar P. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
35575073
|
Abstract
|
Occupational ApplicationModernization of process plants has replaced traditional machine control with sophisticated computerized control, with the work required of control room operators changing from predominantly physical to cognitive. As a result, excessive cognitive workload during an abnormal condition is not an uncommon situation. Almost 70% of accidents in process industries are the result of human error, which is largely modulated by high cognitive workload. A context-dependent methodology using pupillometry was adopted in this study for workload assessment. We found that workload has a significant effect on task performance and subsequent success in handling an abnormal condition. Incorporating contextual information along with pupillometry-based measures was useful to explore the dynamics of variations in workload in depth. In addition, the proposed methodology is a more reliable method for a dynamic environment in which the situation evolves with operator interactions with the process.Technical Abstract:Background: Operator workload monitoring has become an important aspect of system engineering due to ever increasing cognitive demands in the control room. Higher cognitive workload, beyond capability, is directly associated with human error in plant operations. Even a small increase in workload during peak demand may result in human error, which can endanger the safety of a process plant.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive workload; control room operators; HCI; pupillometry