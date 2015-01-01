Abstract

Occupational ApplicationModernization of process plants has replaced traditional machine control with sophisticated computerized control, with the work required of control room operators changing from predominantly physical to cognitive. As a result, excessive cognitive workload during an abnormal condition is not an uncommon situation. Almost 70% of accidents in process industries are the result of human error, which is largely modulated by high cognitive workload. A context-dependent methodology using pupillometry was adopted in this study for workload assessment. We found that workload has a significant effect on task performance and subsequent success in handling an abnormal condition. Incorporating contextual information along with pupillometry-based measures was useful to explore the dynamics of variations in workload in depth. In addition, the proposed methodology is a more reliable method for a dynamic environment in which the situation evolves with operator interactions with the process.Technical Abstract:Background: Operator workload monitoring has become an important aspect of system engineering due to ever increasing cognitive demands in the control room. Higher cognitive workload, beyond capability, is directly associated with human error in plant operations. Even a small increase in workload during peak demand may result in human error, which can endanger the safety of a process plant.



PURPOSE: Subjective methods are of limited use due to the requirement for near real-time evaluation of cognitive workload. Applications such as process plant control room require the operator to reiterate and re-represent the situation based on the contextual cues from environment. Hence, our objective was to develop and test a methodology that incorporates contextual information in workload measurement using pupillometry.



METHOD: Participants (n = 44) performed simulated process control tasks. Pupil size was recorded using an eye-tracking device. Recorded pupil size was analyzed based on a methodology that incorporates contextual information from the human-machine interface. Events that present new information about the current state of the process were categorized as critical events. Pupil size variation was adopted to provide an estimate of cognitive workload between consecutive critical events.



RESULTS: Cognitive workload was associated with process behavior and operator actions. An increase in cognitive workload for specific events was observed when participant actions deteriorated process conditions. We also observed that overall task performance was associated with the frequency of certain events and corresponding variations in pupillary behavior.



CONCLUSION: Incorporating contextual information provides more detailed insights into the dynamics of variations in cognitive workload. The mental representation of a current situation may vary depending on expertise level. The proposed methodology assesses such dynamic mental representations in the form of frequency of critical events and corresponding changes in the cognitive workload that ultimately determines the likelihood of an operator successfully completing a task.

