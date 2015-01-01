|
Navas-Martínez MJ, Cano-Lozano MC. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2022; 22(2): 100302.
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: One of the main predictors of child-to-parent violence (CPV) is childhood victimization. Recent research indicates the need to study different types of CPV aggressors. However, the distinctive characteristics of the profile of the victimized aggressor and whether these characteristics differ according to the type of victimization have not been yet analyzed. Were examined differences between four types of CPV aggressors: with family victimization, with school victimization, with polyvictimization, and without victimization experiences.
Adolescents; Aggressors’ profiles; Child-to-parent violence; Descriptive survey study; Victimized aggressor