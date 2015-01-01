|
Sein Anand, Sein Anand J. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
35575238
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study included evaluating and reporting on the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and preventive measures in the form of a lockdown on self-poisoning tendencies in northern Poland. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The authors retrospectively analyzed medical records of all patients (N = 2990) admitted to the Pomeranian Center of Toxicology in 2018-2020. Of those, further analysis included 2140 patients who had been admitted because of a suicide attempt by self-poisoning. The authors also selected a group of 40 patients on the basis of a self-reported direct relationship of the suicide attempt with the COVID-19 pandemic or the imposed lockdown.
COVID-19; psychiatry; pandemic; toxicology; self-poisoning; suicide attempts