Citation
Carpenter D. J. Am. Pharm. Assoc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Pharmacists Association)
DOI
PMID
35577727
Abstract
If you have not been personally affected by suicide, you probably know others who have. Before the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and since the pandemic began, multiple professional organizations have raised the alarm about the declining mental health of health professionals and health professional students. This makes the commentary by Lee et al., which examines suicide rates in pharmacists, especially timely.
