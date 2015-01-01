Abstract

Severe burn patients often have anxiety, depression, and stress-related disorders. The case we reported was very nervous and exhibited a long-term high-frequency startle response, which disrupted his sleep seriously and decreased treatment compliance. However, after psychological treatment, his startle response in the daytime and nervousness gradually improved, but the startle response at night remained unchanged. Furthermore, after his wife was given three sessions of psychological treatment to manage her fear of surgery, the startle response at night was significantly reduced. Herein, we summarize the inductive stimuli of the startle response and the critical points of psychological treatment in this case to provide the clinical experience for future research.

