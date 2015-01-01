Abstract

BACKGROUND: Impulsiveness is a multidimensional and multifaceted construct that plays an important role in understanding various psychopathology and problematic behavior. It is necessary to study the psychometric properties of instruments in the new culture before its scientific application, and it also contributes to external validity. The current study was conducted to determine the psychometric properties of the Persian version of Short Form of the Impulsiveness Questionnaire UPPS-P (SUPPS-P) in a sample of male soldiers serving in the military service.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The present research design is cross-sectional in 2019-2020. The Iranian version of the SUPPS-P was prepared across forwarding translation, reconciliation, and back-translation. The research sample included 254 soldiers who were selected via convenience sampling method and completed a set of scales, including the SUPPS-P scales, short-form self-compassion scale, McLean Screening Instrument for Borderline Personality Disorder (MSI-BPD), Cognitive Flexibility Inventory (CFI), Perth Alexithymia Questionnaire (PAQ), and the Deliberate Self-harm Inventory (DSHI). The construct validity of SUPPS-P scale was measured using confirmatory factor analysis and convergent and divergent validity. For reliability, Cronbach's alpha and test-retest reliability (with 2 weeks interval) were used. Data were analyzed using LISREL software (version 8.8) and SPSS version 22.



RESULTS: The results showed that the SUPPS-P scale is a reliable and valid scale with acceptable internal consistency and acceptable test-retest reliability among soldiers. In terms of convergent validity, SUPPS-P showed a significant positive correlation with measures of MSI-BPD, PERS, and DSHI. SUPPS-P showed a negative correlation with self-compassion and cognitive flexibility, thus demonstrated a good divergent validity. The results of this study also provide support for the five-factor model of the SUPPS-P scale.



CONCLUSION: The SUPPS-P instrument showed acceptable validity and reliability and could be useful in assessing impulsivity in Iranian society. The SUPPS-P scale shows notable promise as a measure for use in impulsivity research and clinical settings.

