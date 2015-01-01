Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous research indicates that young sexual minority men (YSMM) are at increased risk of experiencing sexual assault compared to their heterosexual peers. While this increased risk is documented in comparison studies, very little is known about the specific range of sexual assault experiences. The aim of this study was to investigate prevalence of sexual assault experiences and their association with depression and alcohol use for YSMM.



METHODS: In 2017 and 2018, 124 YSMM (18-24 year-olds) were recruited to participate in an online study using probability-based sampling methods, in Los Angeles, CA. Participants answered items about lifetime and recent sexual assault experiences (i.e., unwanted touching, oral rape, penetrative rape), characteristics of the coercive behaviors, recent alcohol use, and depression. Analysis of variance (ANOVAs) and multiple linear regressions investigated the relationships between sexual assault experiences and behavioral health.



RESULTS: The sample reported a range of lifetime sexual assault experiences: 70% unwanted touching and 28% penetrative rape. Fifty-five percent of the sample reported some type of recent sexual assault, with 17% reporting a recent penetrative rape. ANOVAs of the impact of different forms of sexual assault on behavior health indicated that unwanted touching was associated with higher depression and alcohol use. Further investigation of recent unwanted touching indicated that frequency is associated with depression and binge drinking. Of participants who reported experiences of unwanted touching, 61% reported it occurred while they were intoxicated.



DISCUSSION: Findings support previous evidence of high rates of sexual assault among YSMM. Further, the majority of men who reported sexual assault indicated that it occurred while they were intoxicated, suggesting that unwanted touching is occurring while men are drinking alcohol, likely in bars. The culture of gay bars may encourage nonconsensual touching during intoxication and these experiences of sexual assault have consequences (i.e., higher levels of depression and alcohol use).

