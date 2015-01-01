|
Perowne R, Gutman LM. J. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35574666
BACKGROUND: Self-harm amongst young people in the United Kingdom is higher than in other European countries. Young people who self-harm are often reluctant to seek professional help, turning increasingly to the internet for support, including online forums. There are concerns about misinformation or harmful content being shared, potentially leading to self-harm contagion. Moderation of online forums can reduce risks, improving forum safety. Moderation of self-harm content, however, is an under-researched area. AIMS: Using the Behaviour Change Wheel (BCW), this study examines the barriers and enablers to moderation of self-harm content and suggests behaviour change techniques (BCTs) to address barriers.
self-harm; young people; Behaviour Change Wheel; Moderation; online forum