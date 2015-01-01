Abstract

PURPOSE: The "It Gets Better" project (IGBP) features video narratives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer persons or persons with other sexual or gender minority identities (LGBTQ+) of overcoming coming-out-related difficulties. This is the first experimental study investigating effects of these videos.



METHODS: We conducted a double-blind randomized controlled trial on-site in Austria and online in German-language settings from January to November 2020 with LGBTQ+ youth (14-22 years; n = 483), randomized to an IGBP (n = 242) or control video (n = 241). Suicidal ideation (primary outcome), help-seeking intentions, hopelessness, mood, and sexual identity were assessed at baseline (T(1)), postexposure (T(2)), and 4-week follow-up (T(3)). We assessed differences among gender identities, sexual orientations, with regard to depressive symptoms, and the role of identification. Data were analyzed with linear mixed models and mediation analysis.



RESULTS: There was no overall effect on suicidal ideation, but nonbinary/transgender individuals experienced a small-sized improvement (T(2): mean change [MC] from baseline MC = -0.06 [95% confidence interval {CI} -0.16 to 0.05], p = 0.60; mean difference [MD] to controls MD = -0.42 [95% CI -0.79 to -0.06], p = 0.02, d = -0.10). An indirect preventive effect on suicidal ideation at T2 through the degree of identification with the protagonist in the video was observed. There was improvement in help-seeking intentions in the intervention group (T(2): MC = 0.25 [95% CI 0.15 to 0.35], p < 0.001; MD = 0.28 [95% CI 0.01 to 0.54], p < 0.05, d = 0.09).



CONCLUSION: Video narratives featuring coping might have some potential to decrease suicidal ideation and encourage help-seeking among vulnerable youth identifying with videos, but effects are small and short-lived. Study Registration: German Clinical Trial Registry (DRKS00019913).

