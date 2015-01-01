Abstract

Violence against women has been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a health problem and a human rights violation with epidemic proportions which requires an urgent action.[1] [2] Worldwide it is estimated that ∼1 in 3 women have suffered physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.[3] The United Nations considered as violence against women "any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual, or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life."[4]



Domestic violence (DV), family violence (FV) and intimate partner violence (IPV) are terms frequently observed in the literature.[5] Unfortunately, domestic environment it is a place where many women might suffer violence perpetrated by relatives, former or current partner, showing that particularly their homes could be unsafe places from many women around the world.



In Brazil, recent statistics from Brazilian Forum of Public Security show that 230 160 women disclosed domestic violence and 1.350 feminicides occurred during 2020.[6] If we observed victims' sociodemographic characteristics it is appreciated a higher number of young women of reproductive health age which are particularly vulnerable to experience diverse forms of violence.



Throughout pregnancy violence episodes could be more frequent and DV might increase during the pregnancy course as well as in the postpartum period.[7] On the other hand, other authors have shown that women with history of violence reported an apparently decrease of DV episodes during pregnancy.[3] [8] This variability suggest that some changes in severity and frequency of violence may occur during this period and pregnant woman could be experiencing forms less explicit of violence. However, identify those pregnant women might be suffered current or past experiences of DV contribute to understand the importance to be awareness of this issue and the necessity to provide an appropriate approach during routine antenatal care (ANC). Accordingly, it has been recognized that DV might be more prevalent during pregnancy compared with other conditions such preeclampsia and gestational diabetes commonly screening during this period...

