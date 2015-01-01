Abstract

Mobile apps indicate a positive effect on suicidal ideation and potential impact on suicide attempts. As part of the SERO suicide prevention program, Lucerne Psychiatry in collaboration with partner organizations aims to reduce suicides and suicide attempts in its service area, and to improve the self-management of suicidal individuals with a mobile app. The concept for such an app was developed in a trialog with health professionals, persons at risk and their relatives and its functions were compared to six known essential app-based strategies for suicide prevention, such as the development of a safety plan, access to support networks and tracking of mood. We present the concept and architecture for the app and discuss potential added value, which may result from the intertwining of the strategies within the app, which will be available in its first version in late 2022.

Language: en