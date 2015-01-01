Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inguinal hernias are among the most common abdominal wall hernias but rarely caused by penetrating trauma. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a case of a 61-year-old patient with a traumatic inguinal hernia after penetrating injury through the inguinal canal. Local inspection of the intestines and abdominal cavity showed no fecal spill, blood clots or signs of contamination. Therefore, no laparoscopy or laparotomy was initiated. The abdominal wall was closed using a mesh patch. No infections or re-herniation occurred.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians could consider local exploration in the treatment of traumatic inguinal hernias.

Language: en