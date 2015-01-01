SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bakker D, de Jong L, van Buijtenen J, Verseveld M. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 39: e100617.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2022.100617

35571575

PMC9092265

BACKGROUND: Inguinal hernias are among the most common abdominal wall hernias but rarely caused by penetrating trauma. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a case of a 61-year-old patient with a traumatic inguinal hernia after penetrating injury through the inguinal canal. Local inspection of the intestines and abdominal cavity showed no fecal spill, blood clots or signs of contamination. Therefore, no laparoscopy or laparotomy was initiated. The abdominal wall was closed using a mesh patch. No infections or re-herniation occurred.

CONCLUSION: Clinicians could consider local exploration in the treatment of traumatic inguinal hernias.


Language: en

Case report; Abdominal wall; Inguinal canal; Laparoscopy; Traumatic hernia

