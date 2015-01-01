SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hudnall R, Hassman B, Geelan-Hansen K. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 39: e100648.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.tcr.2022.100648

35571576

PMC9092248

BACKGROUND: Blunt trauma to the face, head and neck is frequently encountered in violent assaults (Brink, 2009 [1]). There can be trauma to the cranium in high energy mechanisms, though interpersonal trauma is less likely to be associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) (Salentijn et al., 2014 [2]).

CASE REPORT: We describe severe soft tissue facial trauma, ocular trauma, subdural and epidural hematomas as well as calvarial fractures, orbital floor and zygomaticomaxillary complex (ZMC) fracture following assault with a meat tenderizer [mallet]. Due to the unique mechanism of trauma and the extent of injury including TBI coordination of care involved many teams. The patient was treated, then discharged to a skilled nursing facility with subsequent discharge to home. He has continued neurocognitive improvement but loss of vision in the left eye.

CONCLUSION: Violent trauma with a meat tenderizer can lead to significant soft tissue trauma, facial fractures, calvarial fractures and TBI.


Facial trauma; Blunt facial trauma; Ocular injury; Zygomatic fracture; Zygomatic repair; Zygomaticomaxillary complex fracture

