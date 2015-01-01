Abstract

BACKGROUND: Blunt trauma to the face, head and neck is frequently encountered in violent assaults (Brink, 2009 [1]). There can be trauma to the cranium in high energy mechanisms, though interpersonal trauma is less likely to be associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) (Salentijn et al., 2014 [2]).



CASE REPORT: We describe severe soft tissue facial trauma, ocular trauma, subdural and epidural hematomas as well as calvarial fractures, orbital floor and zygomaticomaxillary complex (ZMC) fracture following assault with a meat tenderizer [mallet]. Due to the unique mechanism of trauma and the extent of injury including TBI coordination of care involved many teams. The patient was treated, then discharged to a skilled nursing facility with subsequent discharge to home. He has continued neurocognitive improvement but loss of vision in the left eye.



CONCLUSION: Violent trauma with a meat tenderizer can lead to significant soft tissue trauma, facial fractures, calvarial fractures and TBI.

Language: en