Citation
Georgieva S, Tomás JM, Navarro-Pérez JJ, Samper-García P. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35575249
Abstract
Assessment of child maltreatment has been inconsistent across literature due to its complexity, multidimensionality, and the variety of conceptualizations of this construct. Five instruments have recurrently examined psychometric properties across the last years of research: Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure, Child Abuse Potential Inventory, Identification of Parents at Risk for child Abuse and Neglect, and Psychosocial Screening Tool. This article aims to examine and wrap up the knowledge regarding the psychometric properties of these instruments. A systematic review was performed through three of the most relevant databases in order to identify the most validated instruments to assess child maltreatment from 2010 to 2020, and 19 research articles were identified.
Keywords
child maltreatment; child abuse; child sexual abuse; child mistreatment; child neglect; psychometrics