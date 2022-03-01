|
Haavisto AK, Sahraravand A, Puska P, Leivo T. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35577657
INTRODUCTION: Eye injuries can cause decreased vision or even blindness, and predispose to future complications. Wood as an independent cause of eye injuries has infrequently been the focus of the studies. The aim of this study is to report the current population-based epidemiology, treatment, use of resources and outcomes of eye injuries caused by sticks, branches, and other wooden projectiles in Finland.
prevention; play; forest; gardening; ophthalmology; visual acuity