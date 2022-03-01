Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Eye injuries can cause decreased vision or even blindness, and predispose to future complications. Wood as an independent cause of eye injuries has infrequently been the focus of the studies. The aim of this study is to report the current population-based epidemiology, treatment, use of resources and outcomes of eye injuries caused by sticks, branches, and other wooden projectiles in Finland.



METHODS: The study included all patients injured by wooden projectiles with ocular or orbital traumas over a 1-y period. Patients were treated at the Helsinki University eye hospital, which covers a population of 1.5 million. The follow-up time was 3 mo.



RESULTS: Wooden projectiles caused 67 eye injuries and compromised 6% of all eye traumas during 1 y. Of the patients, males predominated (76%) and 22% were children under 17 y. Injury was most likely in spring (36%) and in males aged 51 to 67 y. The most common activity to cause injury was playing (27%), but in relation to time spent in each activity, the highest risk for eye injury was in gardening. Diagnoses were mild superficial trauma (54%), blunt ocular trauma (37%), eyelid wound (4%), orbital fracture (3%), and open globe trauma (1%). Permanent disability was estimated for 10% and a need for lifelong follow-up was estimated for 37%. Eleven patients needed major surgeries.



CONCLUSIONS: Wooden projectiles often cause serious eye injuries, permanent disability, and a need for lifelong follow-up. Caution is required to protect the eyes when playing with sticks and during gardening, forest work, and woodwork.

