Abstract

BACKGROUND: Change in current approach to develop methodologies for process risk assessment, where it is commenced from the process industry and exclusively hazardous materials are dealt with, into the approach where it will be commenced from pressure equipment within any context and both technical and organizational aspects are considered, can lead to the orientation of a more comprehensive approach to risk assessment, and thereby to better results in this area.



OBJECTIVE: The goal of this study implies the creation of a universal measurement instrument that will measure and quantify organizational factors impact on the risk of pressure equipment exploitation.



METHODS: The research instrument was drawn from previous research and tested by the multivariate statistical methods using the sample size of 253.



RESULTS: The confirmatory factor analysis conducted shows that the most influencing organizational factor is 'subcontractors for works from other enterprises' with maximum value of 104, whereas the factors 'maintenance/inspection', 'safety and health at work' and 'human error' are by 10% to 20% less influencing. There then follow 'training and competence of employees for crisis situations', communication', 'potentially hazardous materials and equipment' and 'organizational change management' and the factor 'conducting investigation after accidents' with the lowest value of 29. Pareto analysis indicates that the factors 'communication', 'subcontractors for works from other enterprises', 'organizational changes management', 'potentially hazardous materials and equipment', and 'training and competence of employees for crisis situations' participate with 80%, and they should be given special attention in practice.



CONCLUSION: The instrument offered can ensure proactive information on the influence of organizational factors as risk predictors of pressure equipment operation, before given influences lead to accidents with severe consequences.

Language: en