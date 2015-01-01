Abstract

BACKGROUND: The accommodations sector is one of the largest employers of immigrant and minority workers in the United States. Hotel housekeepers represent the industry's largest workforce while facing difficult work conditions, health hazards, and psychological stress. This is one of the few empirical studies that address the working conditions of housekeepers in the United States and their perspective of health challenges they face.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey study was conducted with hotel housekeepers (N = 140) in Florida and in collaboration with the local labor union as a rapid assessment of occupational health and safety risk exposures, work-related injuries, coping mechanisms, and perceived management responses. Experienced union workers recruited study participants and administered interviewer-administered surveys. The analysis included descriptive statistics and multivariate regression.



FINDINGS: Sampled hotel housekeepers were found to work under significant time pressures to complete excessive workloads and to experience chemical and biological exposures and physical and psychosocial strains. Poor work equipment/insufficient supplies had a negative impact on hotel housekeepers' health, these include heavy wet towels vacuum cleaners having a significant effect on (p <.001) sprains and strains. Poor cleaning supplies had a significant effect (p <.001) on chemical burns. Other significant findings are provided in the article.



CONCLUSION/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: While housekeeping work conditions include many challenges, relatively simple changes by hotels' management can provide potential relief and improve workers' health and safety outcomes, such as functional equipment, sufficient inventory, management support, and proper rest breaks-subsequently increasing workers' health and reducing accidents, and thus potentially improving productivity at a relatively low cost.

