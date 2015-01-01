SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

De Schacht C, Paulo P, Van Rompaey S, Graves E, Prigmore HL, Bravo M, Melo F, Malinha JE, Correia D, Cossa R, Chele E, Audet C. AIDS Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09540121.2022.2067313

PMID

35578397

Abstract

Mozambique introduced guidelines for integrated gender-based violence (GBV) services in 2012. In 2017, we trained providers on empathetic and supportive services to GBV survivors and introduced home-based services for survivors who are loss-to-follow up. Rate ratios of clinic visits were compared before and after intervention initiation, using exact significance tests. Data of 1,806 GBV survivors were reviewed, with a total of 2005 events. The median age was 23 years (IQR 17-30) and 89% were women. Among those reporting violence, 69% reported physical violence, 18% reported sexual violence (SV), and 12% reported psychological violence. Rates of care-seeking behavior were higher in the intervention period (rate ratio 1.31 [95%CI: 1.18-1.46]); p < 0.01. Among those eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), 94% initiated PEP. Uptake of HIV retesting improved in percentage points by 34% (14% to 48%), 34% (8% to 42%) and 26% (5% to 31%) at 1-, 3- and 6-months, respectively. The intervention led to an increase in the rate of GBV survivors seeking health care services, and improved rates of follow-up care among SV survivors initiating PEP. Strengthening of PEP adherence counseling remains crucial for improving GBV services.


Language: en

Keywords

access; adherence; Gender-based violence (GBV); Mozambique; post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print