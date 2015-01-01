Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) supports engagement of non-specialists in mental health services in Low- and Middle-Income countries. Given this aim, assessment of the effectiveness of approaches under its remit is warranted. AIMS: We evaluated mhGAP approaches relating to child and adolescent mental health, focusing on provider / child outcomes, and barriers / facilitators of implementation.



METHODS: Thirteen databases were searched for reviews and primary research on mhGAP roll out for child and adolescent mental health.



RESULTS: Twelve studies were reviewed. Provider-level outcomes were restricted to knowledge gains, with limited evidence of other effects. Child-level outcomes included improved access to care, enhanced functioning and socio-emotional well-being. Organisational factors, clients and providers? attitudes and expectations, and transcultural considerations were barriers.



CONCLUSIONS: Further attention to the practical and methodological aspects of implementation of evaluation may improve the quality of evidence of the effectiveness of approaches under its remit.

Language: en