Petagna M, Marley C, Guerra C, Calia C, Reid C. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35579725
BACKGROUND: The Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) supports engagement of non-specialists in mental health services in Low- and Middle-Income countries. Given this aim, assessment of the effectiveness of approaches under its remit is warranted. AIMS: We evaluated mhGAP approaches relating to child and adolescent mental health, focusing on provider / child outcomes, and barriers / facilitators of implementation.
LMIC; Child and Adolescent Mental Health; Global Mental Health; mhGAP; mhGAP-IG