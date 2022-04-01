|
Citation
Inayati APD, Lee BOP, Wang RHP, Chen SY, Hsu HC, Lu CHD, Lee YJH. Geriatr. Nurs. 2022; 46: 7-12.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35580472
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To identify the important determinants of FoF among older adults with diabetes in endocrine clinics based on demographic and illness characteristics, physical function and capability, psychosocial and cognitive factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Fear of falling; Diabetes distress; Glycemic control; Older adults with diabetes; Physical capability; Sarcopenia