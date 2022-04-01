Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify the important determinants of FoF among older adults with diabetes in endocrine clinics based on demographic and illness characteristics, physical function and capability, psychosocial and cognitive factors.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on 240 older adults with Type 2 diabetes who were recruited by convenience sampling. Self-reported questionnaires, medical records as well as physical function and capability tests were used to collect the data. Multiple linear regression was used to identify the important determinants of FoF.



RESULT: Diabetes distress, sarcopenia levels, TUG results, and HbA1c levels were significant determinants of FoF. These determinants uniquely explained 14%, 9%, 4%, and 2% of the variance in FoF respectively.



CONCLUSION: Beside sarcopenia and dynamic balance being known as significantly associated with FoF in a general older population, diabetes distress and HbA1c levels should also be considered in designing interventions to improve FoF among older adults with diabetes.

Language: en