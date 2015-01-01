|
Citation
|
Adhia A, Schleimer JP, Mazza J. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35581174
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Schools are important venues for addressing interpersonal violence among youth. However, it is unclear to what extent school violence prevention practices have been implemented across states and over time. This study examined trends in the percentage of US secondary schools that engaged in practices related to violence prevention (eg, bullying, fighting, dating violence) across 33 states.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health education; adolescence; schools; violence prevention