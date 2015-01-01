Abstract

During their first year of medical residency (internship), 35% of training physicians in the United States suffer at least one depression episode. We assessed whether there is a similar increase of depression among first year residents in China, and identified predictors of depression in the two systems. 1006 residents across three cohorts (2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Peking Union Medical College were assessed in parallel with three cohorts of 7028 residents at 100 + US institutions. The Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) depressive symptoms were measured at baseline and quarterly. Demographic, personal and residency factors were assessed as potential predictors of PHQ-9 depression scores. Similar to training interns in the US, the proportion of participants in China who met depression criteria at least once during the first year of residency increased substantially, from 9.1 to 35.1%. History of depression and symptoms at baseline were common factors significantly associated with depression during residency. By contrast, neuroticism, early family environment, female gender and not being coupled were associated with depression risk only in the US, while young age was a predictor of depression only in China. Fear of workplace violence also was a predictor in China. Long duty hours and reduced sleep duration emerged as training predictors of depression in both countries. The magnitude of depression increase and work-related drivers of depression were similar between China and the US, suggesting a need for effective system reforms in both systems.

Language: en