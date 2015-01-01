SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Montanez J, Donley A, Reckdenwald A. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221083328

35578569

Legal and social service interventions aim to mitigate intimate partner violence (IPV) and keep IPV from becoming lethal. Accordingly, this study examines the impact of policies and programs on female-victim intimate partner homicide (FVIPH) rates across the 67 counties of the state of Florida. It focuses on community coordinated response efforts, batterer intervention programs, local domestic violence (DV) ordinances, DV fatality review teams, and DV shelter programs.

RESULTS indicate that community coordinated response efforts are associated with decreasing FVIPH rates.

DISCUSSIONs of findings, limitations, and implications are provided accordingly.


intimate partner violence; policy; intimate partner homicide; law; programs

