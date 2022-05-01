Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study compares current suicidal ideation, prior suicide attempt and associated self-reported risk factors in adolescents with and without access to firearms.



METHODS: Using data from a clinically-applied behavioral health assessment completed by adolescents presenting to a tertiary children's hospital emergency department (ED; N=15,806), we evaluated the association between firearm access (i.e., firearm in the home or ability to obtain one within 24 hours), each of the included suicide risk factors (i.e., depressive symptoms, trauma victimization, bullying victimization), and our primary outcomes (i.e., current suicidal ideation and prior suicide attempt). We performed regression analyses on three groups: 1. The overall population; 2. Only the participants with firearm access and 3. Only the participants without firearm access.



RESULTS: Fourteen percent (2,179/15,806) of the sample reported a firearm in the home or ability to access one within 24 hours. Overall, 6.8% of participants reported current suicidal ideation and 9.1% reported prior suicide attempt. Youth with firearm access had 1.52 times higher odds of current suicidal ideation and 1.61 times higher odds of prior suicide attempt compared to youth without firearm access. All included suicide risk factors were found to significantly increase the odds of current suicidal ideation and prior suicide attempt in the overall sample; this increase was similar in the groups with and without firearm access.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with firearm access have higher odds of suicidal ideation and prior attempt compared to those without firearm access, highlighting the need for universal ED-based screening for suicidality and lethal means.

Language: en