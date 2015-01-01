Abstract

A retrospective study was conducted on 314 burn patients with inhalation injury admitted to the National Burn Hospital during the period 2015-2019. The results showed that adult and male was predominant (81.9% and 77.7%), with burns mostly caused by flame (93.6%) and burn extent of 68.6±24.3% and deep burn area of 44.6±25.2% total body surface area. Rate of required mechanical ventilation patients was 95.22%. Common complications were multiple organ failure (41.9%), pneumonia (29.9%), ARDS (25.5%) and septic shock (23.8%), with a mortality rate of 85.4%. Multivariate logistic analysis indicated that burn extent and age were independent risk factors for death of patients with inhalation injury. SMR of rBaux score was 1.01 with AUC of 0.84, Youden index 113, sensitivity 82.09%, specificity 70.21%. The SMR of adult and elderly patients was relatively close to 1 (1 and.97 respectively). In addition, the AUC value for the elderly was highest (.95) followed by adult patients (.84). However, predicting the value of rBaux on children with inhalation injury was quite low (SMR=1.57; AUC = 0.4). There is a need to determine an optimal prognosis score for children with inhalation injury.

