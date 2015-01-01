|
Wilbur J, Jogerst G, Butler N, Xu Y. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e436.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35585524
BACKGROUND: Older patients are at increased risk of falling and of serious morbidity and mortality resulting from falls. The ability to accurately identify older patients at increased fall risk affords the opportunity to implement interventions to reduce morbidity and mortality. Geriatricians are trained to assess older patients for fall risk. If geriatricians can accurately predict fallers (as opposed to evaluating for individual risk factors for falling), more aggressive and earlier interventions could be employed to reduce falls in older adult fallers. However, there is paucity of knowledge regarding the accuracy of geriatrician fall risk predictions. This study aims to determine the accuracy of geriatricians in predicting falls.
Language: en
Prediction; Older adults; Screening; Fall risk