Bete T, Gemechu K, Anbesaw T, Tarafa H, Tadessa J. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e343.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35585527
BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental disorder and the leading cause of disability globally. Depression has a significant impact on the quality of life, cognition, emotion, and daily functioning and leads individuals to 39% of suicide globally. Previous studies reported that the magnitude of depression is higher among teachers than in the general population. However, little is known in the case of Ethiopia. Therefore this study aimed to assess the magnitude of depressive symptoms and associated factors among public school teachers in Jimma town.
Language: en
Prevalence; Depressive symptoms; Ethiopia; Associated factor; Magnitude; Teachers