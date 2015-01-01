Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental disorder and the leading cause of disability globally. Depression has a significant impact on the quality of life, cognition, emotion, and daily functioning and leads individuals to 39% of suicide globally. Previous studies reported that the magnitude of depression is higher among teachers than in the general population. However, little is known in the case of Ethiopia. Therefore this study aimed to assess the magnitude of depressive symptoms and associated factors among public school teachers in Jimma town.



METHODS: A facility-based cross-sectional study using was conducted a multistage random sampling technique. Depressive symptoms were assessed by using the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress 21 items scale. The data were entered into Epi Data version 3.1 and analyzed using STATA V 14.2. Variables with p < 0.25 in the bi-variable logistic regression analysis were entered into a multivariable binary logistic regression to identify predictors. A statistically significant association was declared at a p-value < 0.05.



RESULT: The prevalence of depressive symptoms in this study was found to be 44.7% (95% CI: 40-49.3). Moderate and severe level of occupational stress (AOR; 2.63 CI; 1.32, 5.28 and AOR; 4.15 CI; 1.83, 9.45) respectively, having stress, (AOR; 2.40 CI; 1.48, 3.90), having Anxiety symptoms (AOR; 4.43 CI; 2.79, 7.06) and consumption of alcohol (AOR; 2.21 CI; 1.11, 4.37) were identified as a significant predictor for depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: The study revealed that there is a high prevalence of depressive symptoms among participants. Moderate and severe levels of occupational stress, having stress, having anxiety, and consumption of alcohol were factors that are significantly associated with depressive symptoms. Therefore, giving awareness and routine screening of depressive symptoms among teachers is crucial in early detection and management.

Language: en