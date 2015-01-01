|
Citation
|
Shakya HB, Cislaghi B, Fleming P, Levtov RG, Boyce SC, Raj A, Silverman JG. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e180.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35585589
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prior cross-sectional research suggests that both men's and women's attitudes towards intimate partner violence (IPV) are predictive of women's IPV experience, although this can vary greatly by context. In general, women who have experienced IPV are likely to report attitudes accepting of it. Men who perpetrate IPV may also report attitudes accepting of it, although some research has found that there is not always an association. Studies that investigate these dynamics often conflate attitudes with social norms, or use attitudes as a proxy for social norms, given that valid measures on social norms are usually lacking. Here we conduct a secondary data analysis to ask how are men's and women's IPV-related attitudes associated with women's reports of IPV and how are men's and women's perceived social norms associated with women's reports of IPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Gender norms; Couples data; Dyadic data; Niger; Social norms