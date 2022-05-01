Abstract

The expeditiously spreading of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has affected every facet of human lives, including transportation. Due to some characteristics of COVID-19, like high infectivity, people prefer to use their private cars more than before. On the one hand, this circumstance caused public transportation to face an unprecedented decrease in demand and, consequently, revenue. On the other hand, it could intensify traffic congestion during rush hours. This study provides a computational framework to assess public transportation's customer satisfaction in Tehran during the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, a combined multi-criteria decision-making (MCDM) approach based on the best-worst method (BWM) and fuzzy technique for order performance by similarity to ideal solution (fuzzy TOPSIS) is introduced, which benefits from all the advantages of BWM and fuzzy TOPSIS procedure and consequently provides consistent and reliable outcomes. Outcomes of the implemented model provide precious insight for improving service quality during and after the pandemic; for example, it reveals the performance of each transport mode about each criterion which can help policymakers and transit agencies to allocate resources more intelligently. Final results indicate that during the pandemic, taxis had a better performance compared to other transportation modes.

