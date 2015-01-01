SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gizli Çoban, Bedel A, Önder A, Sürer Adanir A, Tuhan H, Parlak M. Clin. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228221096654

PMID

35581721

Abstract

In this study, we aimed to investigate psychiatric disorders, bullying/victimization, and quality of life in children and adolescents with idiopathic growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Sixty-one children and adolescents who were diagnosed as having idiopathic GHD were evaluated using a semistructured interview by a child and adolescent psychiatrist. Some 45.9% of the subjects with GHD were diagnosed with at least 1 psychiatric disorder. The most common psychiatric diagnosis was social anxiety disorder (18.3%). Twenty-eight percent of the subjects reported being bullied by their peers. Victimization rates were less frequent in those treated for more than 1 year. Children aged between 6 and 12 years had poorer quality of life and higher anxiety levels than adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years. Due to the higher rates of existing psychiatric disorders, the clinical management of patients with GHD should be conducted with a multidisciplinary approach, in which pediatric endocrinologists and mental health professionals work in coordination.


Language: en

Keywords

quality of life; anxiety; bullying; growth hormone

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print