Abstract

In this study, we aimed to investigate psychiatric disorders, bullying/victimization, and quality of life in children and adolescents with idiopathic growth hormone deficiency (GHD). Sixty-one children and adolescents who were diagnosed as having idiopathic GHD were evaluated using a semistructured interview by a child and adolescent psychiatrist. Some 45.9% of the subjects with GHD were diagnosed with at least 1 psychiatric disorder. The most common psychiatric diagnosis was social anxiety disorder (18.3%). Twenty-eight percent of the subjects reported being bullied by their peers. Victimization rates were less frequent in those treated for more than 1 year. Children aged between 6 and 12 years had poorer quality of life and higher anxiety levels than adolescents aged between 13 and 18 years. Due to the higher rates of existing psychiatric disorders, the clinical management of patients with GHD should be conducted with a multidisciplinary approach, in which pediatric endocrinologists and mental health professionals work in coordination.

