Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Oral and maxillofacial trauma (OMFT) is a public health problem due to its high occurrence and demand for resources for its management and the financial and social impact of OMFT victims on the health system. The aim of this study was to conduct an 8-year prospective analysis of OMFT cases from an emergency service.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A hospital-based 8-year prospective study on OMFT and associated factors was performed on data from December 2011 to December 2019. Data regarding sociodemographic (gender, age, and skin color) and socio-economic profiles (educational level, family income, and occupation), OMFT profile (etiology, OMFT type, and treatment), associated factors [alcohol consumption and personal protective equipment (PPE) use], OMFT occurrence (injury day and hour), length of hospital stay, and cost were collected. Descriptive and inferential analyses of data were performed.



RESULTS: Most OMFT cases involved men with low schooling and family income, resulting from traffic accidents. OMFT severity was associated with longer hospital stay, higher hospital costs and nonuse of PPE, midface fractures (mainly orbital-zygomatic fractures), closed reduction, and open reduction/internal fixation. Traffic accidents were the main cause of longer hospital stays for victims aged 41-60 years with better socio-economic status compared with cases that had higher hospital costs. In general, higher hospital costs were associated with victims of violence under 40 years of age, with low schooling and farmers. Alcohol consumption and non-use of PPE also contributed to increasing the length of hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: Oral and maxillofacial trauma severity was associated with longer hospital stay and higher hospital costs. Associated factors such as alcohol consumption and non-use of PPE contributed to increase the length of hospital stay and OMFT severity.

